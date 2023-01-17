Guelph police make arrest after pair seen trying to enter vehicles

Two people are facing charges after Guelph Police Service investigated a report about someone checking car door handles.
Officers were called to an area of St. Arnaud Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say a man and a woman were seen attempting to enter cars parked along the street.
They say the pair were later located and arrested on Waterloo Avenue.
Investigators say the woman was immediately recognized as being wanted on an outstanding warrant.
They say a search of the woman’s purse turned up a can of pepper spray and a University of Guelph student card.
Charges against a 26-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both from Guelph, include attempted theft and breach of probation.
The woman is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing an identity document, and was held for a bail hearing.
The man was released with a Feb. 24 court date in Guelph.
