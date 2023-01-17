Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police make arrest after pair seen trying to enter vehicles

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 17, 2023 11:05 am
Two people from Guelph face charges after allegedly trying to break into parked vehicles. View image in full screen
Two people from Guelph face charges after allegedly trying to break into parked vehicles. Global News

Two people are facing charges after Guelph Police Service investigated a report about someone checking car door handles.

Officers were called to an area of St. Arnaud Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man and a woman were seen attempting to enter cars parked along the street.

They say the pair were later located and arrested on Waterloo Avenue.

Investigators say the woman was immediately recognized as being wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Trending Now

They say a search of the woman’s purse turned up a can of pepper spray and a University of Guelph student card.

Read more: Investigation into break-in at Guelph office leads to charges

Read next: Recession will be ‘deeper’ than first thought, but job loss will be minimal: Deloitte

Story continues below advertisement

Charges against a 26-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both from Guelph, include attempted theft and breach of probation.

The woman is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing an identity document, and was held for a bail hearing.

The man was released with a Feb. 24 court date in Guelph.

Guelph NewsBreak InCarsVehiclePepper SprayGuelph Police Servicecar doorenteringstudent ID
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers