Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation into break-in at Guelph office leads to charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 28, 2022 11:13 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Carty / Global News File

The Guelph Police Service has nabbed a man they accuse of being involved in a downtown break and enter.

The investigation began on Nov. 9 after an organization reported to police that its office had been broken into.

Investigators identified a suspect.

Trending Now
Trending Now

On Monday, police say an officer was patrolling Carden Street when he recognized the man in question.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police say stolen van used in business break-in

A 37-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged.

He is out with a February 2023 court date.

Guelph NewsDowntownBreak InGuelph crimeStolenGuelph Police Serviceoffice
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers