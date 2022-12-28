Investigation into break-in at Guelph office leads to charges

The Guelph Police Service has nabbed a man they accuse of being involved in a downtown break and enter.
The investigation began on Nov. 9 after an organization reported to police that its office had been broken into.
Investigators identified a suspect.
On Monday, police say an officer was patrolling Carden Street when he recognized the man in question.
A 37-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged.
He is out with a February 2023 court date.
