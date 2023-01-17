90-year-old Waterloo woman duped out of $8K in grandparent scam

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have issued another warning after a 90-year-old Waterloo grandmother was scammed out of $8,000 by fraudsters last week.

Police say the woman was called on Jan. 12 and told that her grandson had been arrested.

The woman was told that she needed to provide $8,000 to get her grandson released on bail.

A man went to the home of the 90-year-old woman and left with $8,000.

A second call was then received in which the woman was asked for another $9,000 to bail out the supposedly arrested grandson.

This time, the woman called the police in rather than fork over a second round of cash.

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.