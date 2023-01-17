Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

90-year-old Waterloo woman duped out of $8K in grandparent scam

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 11:31 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have issued another warning after a 90-year-old Waterloo grandmother was scammed out of $8,000 by fraudsters last week.

Police say the woman was called on Jan. 12 and told that her grandson had been arrested.

Read more: Bank helps Guelph senior avoid being victim of grandparent scam: police

Read next: Inside an Italian mob boss’s ‘regular life.’ What authorities discovered after arrest

The woman was told that she needed to provide $8,000 to get her grandson released on bail.

Trending Now

A man went to the home of the 90-year-old woman and left with $8,000.

A second call was then received in which the woman was asked for another $9,000 to bail out the supposedly arrested grandson.

Read more: Montreal man arrested after grandparent scam foiled in Waterloo

Read next: Recession will be ‘deeper’ than first thought, but job loss will be minimal: Deloitte

Story continues below advertisement

This time, the woman called the police in rather than fork over a second round of cash.

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeGrandparent scamgrandparent scam Kitchenergrandparent scam Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers