Crime

Bank helps Guelph senior avoid being victim of grandparent scam: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 13, 2023 11:00 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo

The Guelph Police Service says a senior has staff at a downtown bank to thank for having prevented some of her savings from being taken in an apparent grandparent scam.

Investigators say an 86-year-old woman went to the bank Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. and attempted to withdraw $6,000 from her account.

They say staff at the branch recognized what was going on and intervened, but the woman refused to believe that she was being scammed.

It was not until the assistant manager notified police and an officer later arrived at the bank that the woman was convinced not to withdraw the money.

Read more: Pair accused of scamming seniors in Guelph, Ont. and other areas

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

The Guelph Police Service is reminding residents to be cautious when dealing with people on the telephone, even if you believe you know who you are talking to.

Some tips they are offering include:

  • Never send or give money to people you are not sure you know.
  • Take the time to verify the story.
  • If the story involves a loved one, try to contact that person on your own or ask questions only they would be able to answer.
  • Never volunteer personal information to callers.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

