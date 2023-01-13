Bank helps Guelph senior avoid being victim of grandparent scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service says a senior has staff at a downtown bank to thank for having prevented some of her savings from being taken in an apparent grandparent scam.

Investigators say an 86-year-old woman went to the bank Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. and attempted to withdraw $6,000 from her account.

They say staff at the branch recognized what was going on and intervened, but the woman refused to believe that she was being scammed.

It was not until the assistant manager notified police and an officer later arrived at the bank that the woman was convinced not to withdraw the money.

The Guelph Police Service is reminding residents to be cautious when dealing with people on the telephone, even if you believe you know who you are talking to.

Some tips they are offering include: