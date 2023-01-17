Kitchener woman faces weapons, harassment charges after recent road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent road rage incident involving a gun in Kitchener.

Police said two people were driving near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road West on Jan. 9 when they discovered they were being followed by another car.

Once the vehicles had come to a halt, one of the victims walked up to the vehicle that had been following it.

Police say someone in the suspect vehicle pulled out a gun and flashed it and that was when the victim got back in their car and left.

They say a 42-year-old woman from Kitchener was arrested while police found an imitation gun while searching a home.

Police say she is facing several charges including using a firearm while committing an offence, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and criminal harassment.

At the time of the incident, police released photos of a suspect. “Investigators would like to thank members of the public who came forward and helped to identify the subject,” a police release read.