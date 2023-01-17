N.S. to hold summit of health-care partners amid scrutiny over ER deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thomas are hosting a summit of health-care partners on Tuesday.

According to a release from the province, the meeting will include representatives from regulatory colleges, professional associations, education institutions, unions and service providers.

Following the summit, Houston and Thompson will attend a media availability at 4 p.m., which will be live streamed on this page.

The summit comes as Nova Scotia’s health-care system faces intense scrutiny following the recent deaths of two women in emergency rooms.

Allison Holthoff, 37, died after a seven-hour wait at the Cumberland Regional Health Centre emergency department in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022.

And on Dec. 30, 2022, 67-year-old Charlene Snow waited for seven hours at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital emergency department before giving up and going home. She died shortly afterward.

The Nova Scotia NDP said last Wednesday a Freedom of Information Act request showed the number of deaths in Nova Scotia ERs has been steadily increasing over the past two years, with 2022 reaching a six-year high.

There were 558 emergency room deaths recorded last year, the party said, up from 505 in 2021. In the last six years, 2,950 deaths were recorded.

The party is calling on the province to conduct an inquiry into deaths in Nova Scotia’s emergency rooms.

Liberal leader Zach Churchill, a former health minister in the previous Liberal government, cautioned that there’s no “silver bullet” for the ailing system but said immediate steps needed to be taken with the family doctor waiting list nearing 130,000 people and ERs over capacity.

“We have to get the non-urgent patients out of our emergency rooms,” he said, while admitting that he learned while in office that the financial arrangement for pharmacists was “not appropriate.”

9:25 Trudeau’s support needed as health care ‘on the ropes’: Nova Scotia premier

Premier Houston also recently said Canada’s health-care system is “on the ropes.”

“There’s no community in this country where the headline story is not about something in the health-care system. Our Medicare system across the country is on the ropes,” he told Global News’ David Akin in an interview aired on The West Block.

“I believe in the public system, and I think that we can work together as provinces with the federal government to salvage our system of Medicare.”

Meanwhile, a letter sent by the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union last week characterized the staffing situation at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department as a “revolving door” of junior and inexperienced employees.

NSGEU president Sandra Mullen said in the Jan. 9 letter that staff initially drawn to the department at the Halifax Infirmary by a $5,000 recruitment bonus quickly leave when they realize they could be risking their license because patient loads don’t allow them to meet their standards of practice.

“What (staff) described to me is quite simply the complete unravelling of the major trauma centre for the Atlantic provinces,” wrote Mullen. “What used to be a highly sought-after and respected area to work is now a revolving door of junior, inexperienced staff.”

The letter included a list of 59 suggestions from nurses and other staff to address areas including staffing levels, recruitment and retention, security and morale.

1:49 Halifax nurses’ union says health staff shortage critical

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Karla Renic.