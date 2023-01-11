Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia NDP calling for inquiry into ER deaths amid ‘awful trend’

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 8:51 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia health advocate wonders ‘when is the breaking point’ after ER death'
Nova Scotia health advocate wonders ‘when is the breaking point’ after ER death
Calls to fix Nova Scotia’s health system are intensifying following the death of a young mother while waiting for care in hospital. Allison Holthoff died at the emergency department in Amherst, N.S. after waiting seven hours. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, advocates say more needs to be done to alleviate the strain on ERs.

The Nova Scotia NDP is calling on the province to conduct an inquiry into deaths in Nova Scotia’s emergency rooms, after hundreds of deaths were recorded in the past year.

In a Wednesday morning release, the party said “people are increasingly worried about the state of emergency care in Nova Scotia.”

This comes after the death of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre emergency room on New Year’s Eve.

Read more: N.S. woman dies after waiting 7 hours in hospital ER, family demands answers

Gunter Holthoff told reporters on Monday his wife waited in excruciating pain at the Amherst hospital.

“She said, ‘I think I’m dying. Don’t let me die here,’” Holthoff said.

Allison Holthoff, a mother of three, died that night.

Allison Holthoff, 37, died on Dec. 31, 2022 after waiting seven hours at a Nova Scotia emergency department, her husband says. View image in full screen
Allison Holthoff, 37, died on Dec. 31, 2022 after waiting seven hours at a Nova Scotia emergency department, her husband says. Facebook/Ali Holthoff

The death prompted Alexandra Rose, the provincial co-ordinator for the Nova Scotia Health Coalition, to wonder, “when is the breaking point?” Rose told Global News on Tuesday the province’s health-care system is in a “dire situation.”

Trending Now

The NDP said Wednesday that a Freedom of Information Act request showed the number of deaths in Nova Scotia ERs has been steadily increasing over the past two years, with 2022 reaching a six-year high.

There were 558 emergency room deaths recorded last year, the party said.

In the last six years, 2,950 deaths were recorded.

Read more: N.S. health advocate wonders ‘when is the breaking point’ after ER death

Susan Leblanc, the NDP health and wellness spokesperson, said in the release there is “very real concern” about the state of healthcare from Nova Scotia families.

“This is a very serious situation,” Leblanc said.

“The Houston government needs to be upfront with people and launch an inquiry into the increasing number of ER deaths. Things have to get better for all Nova Scotians, now.”

The party also noted that 43,000 people left the ER without ever being seen by a doctor in 2022.

Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender said constituents want to know how the government will “reverse this awful trend.”

“An inquiry into emergency room deaths would help Nova Scotians understand what’s going on in our hospitals and what needs to be done to ensure no other family faces the same tragic situation as the Holthoff’s,” Chender said.

— With files from Rebecca Lau. 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

