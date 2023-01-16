Menu

Canada

Remains of 3 victims found at site of Quebec propane explosion, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 7:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as 3 remain missing'
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as 3 remain missing

The remains of three people have been found at the site of last week’s explosion and fire at a propane distribution company north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police confirmed Monday that the victims were located at Propane Lafortune in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan.

Police and forensics specialists had been combing through the site in search of two employees and a subcontractor who were reported missing after Thursday’s blast.

Three employees remain missing after explosion at Quebec propane business

Brendan Fraser gives emotional, tearful speech at Critics Choice Awards

Police spokeswoman Helene St-Pierre says the remains have been taken to the province’s forensics lab in order to formally identify the victims.

She said experts are still examining the scene and police are speaking with witnesses in order to determine what happened.

Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing

C.J. Harris, singer and former 'American Idol' contestant, dies at 31

The local fire department received calls Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune, but the risk of further explosions forced firefighters to retreat and they were only able to bring the fire under control in the evening.

Officials have said the winter weather and the state of the site complicated the search for victims

© 2023 The Canadian Press

