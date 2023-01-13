Menu

Canada

Three employees remain missing after explosion at Quebec propane business

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2023 11:24 am
Three employees of a Quebec propane distribution business remain missing one day after an explosion and fire north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police are expected to provide an update later Friday after officially taking over the scene late Thursday in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

The local fire department received calls Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune, but the risk of further explosions forced firefighters to retreat and they were only able to bring the fire under control in the evening.

Police say at least three missing in propane explosion north of Montreal

In an emailed statement, the owners of the family-run company said they were deeply affected by the explosion and that their thoughts are with employees and their families.

The company says it is the first time in the company’s 60 years they have experienced such an ordeal and they are co-operating with authorities.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel and Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx, who represents the region where the explosion occurred, are visiting the site today.

