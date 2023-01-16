Metro ‘working hard’ to find new owner after lone grocery store closes in Montreal community

Metro Inc. is on the hunt for a new business owner to take control of the only grocery store in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue after it suddenly shut down over the weekend.

The Montreal-based company is the franchisor of Marché Richelieu, the sole food store and a staple in the small West Island community for the past 85 years. The business itself was owned by Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue, which Metro says closed down the store.

Metro, meanwhile, still has a seven-year lease left on the building on St-Pierre Street. It said it only found out about the impending closure last Thursday, just a few days before the lights went out.

“We are working hard to find another merchant to take over the operations of the store,” Metro said in an email Monday.

“We know it was the only food store in the community and we hope to be able to find a new owner quickly, in collaboration with the bankruptcy trustee mandated by the Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue.”

The sudden closure has left Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, which is home to families and CEGEP students, in the lurch. As a result, 25 employees also lost their jobs.

With no other grocery store in the community, residents have few options for fresh food and produce — and it’s especially lacking for those on foot. They are forced to head east on Highway 20 to Provigo in Baie-D’Urfé or head west to Île-Perrot, an off-island suburb that has both IGA and Metro stores. None of those grocers are considered walking distance.

The Richard family, which previously owned Marché Richelieu before it was sold to the Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue, said “it goes without saying we are very saddened by this outcome.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, the family also said it “sold a business that was in good financial and commercial health and we were confident that the Coopérative would prosper for many years to come.”

“We are very sensitive to the importance for our community to have a grocery store in the village and we will of course collaborate in any initiative that would aim to reopen such a business as soon as possible,” the family wrote.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa said in a message to the community Monday that it was with a “mix of surprise and sadness” she learned of the shutdown last Friday.

The closure, she said, raises “several legitimate questions” about what led the new owners to make that decision right now after only being at the helm of Marché Richelieu for about three years.

Hawa added she is in contact with Metro “to understand the situation.”

“Local businesses like the Marché Richelieu are essential to ensure the vitality of towns and villages in Quebec. The disappearance of these should be a concern for all,” she said.

The Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

