Waterloo, Ont. police say they have narrowed down timing in shooting investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have provided an update on a shooting that occurred on Dec. 29, 2022 in Kitchener, Ont.

Officers were called to an area of Thaler and Kinzie avenues in the Centreville-Chicopee neighbourhood.

Investigators say there was evidence of markings and other damage to windows and doors that were caused by bullets.

They say they initially believed that the shooting occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say they have now narrowed it to between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m.

They say a white sedan may have been seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Members of the General Investigations Unit are appealing for witnesses and those who may have video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997, ext. 6342, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.