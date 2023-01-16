Menu

Features

Salvation Army ‘so grateful’ for Christmas Campaign donations

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 2:27 pm
Each year, the Salvation Army sends out volunteers to collect donations for their Emergency Disaster Program, various feeding, voucher and learning programs, and of course, Christmas. View image in full screen
Each year, the Salvation Army sends out volunteers to collect donations for their Emergency Disaster Program, various feeding, voucher and learning programs, and of course, Christmas. Aaron Streck/Global News

The results are in for the 2022 Salvation Army Christmas Campaign.

Each year, the Salvation Army sends out volunteers to collect donations for their Emergency Disaster Program, various feeding, voucher and learning programs, and of course, Christmas.

This year, the goal was to raise $850,000, This goal includes the Kettle Bell Campaign, event donations, Mailer Campaign and online donations. The organization raised $722,000 in total over the holiday season, and the Kettle Bell Campaign received $289,047.97, just shy of their goal set at $300,000.

Although the total number of funds collected from all ministries has not been finalized yet, so far Kelowna and Lake Country raised the most donations for the Kettle Bell Campaign in all of B.C.

“That is a collaborated effort from everyone here,” said volunteer coordinator with The Salvation Army Kelowna, Angela Stadnyk.

“Every moment counts, and you were there, and we are so grateful.”

In 2022, those donations helped assist 12,193 individuals, 5,085 of whom were children, and more than 4,000 toys were given to a child in need at Christmas.

Last year, the campaign raised a total of $807,218.65.

The Salvation Army has over 2,000 Kettle locations across Canada each year during the holiday season.

