Crime

Stolen vehicle investigation in Spruce Plains, Man. ends in over 40 charges: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 12:15 pm
A stolen vehicle investigation in Spruce Plains Man,. ended in over 40 charges and the arrest of three adults and one teen, RCMP say. View image in full screen
A stolen vehicle investigation in Spruce Plains Man,. ended in over 40 charges and the arrest of three adults and one teen, RCMP say. Spruce Plains RCMP

A stolen vehicle investigation in Spruce Plains, Man., ended in over 40 charges and the arrest of three adults and one teen, RCMP say.

On Jan. 10, RCMP entered into an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Main Street East, in Neepawa.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested three adults and one teen. Further investigation linked a second vehicle which was also found in the parking found.

RCMP say a search of both vehicles and suspects resulted in the seizure of four firearms, 64 grams of crystal meth, a small amount of cocaine, bear spray, weapons and stolen property.

Consequently, a 31-year-old woman from Ste Rose Du Lac, a 25-year-old man from Dauphin, a 21-year-old woman from Portage La Prairie and a 16-year-old boy from Regina have been charged.

The 31-year-old and the 21-year-old were both released with a court date while the other two suspects remain in custody.

Spruce Plains RCMP continues to investigate.

