London, Ont. man charged in downtown core robbery

London, Ont., police have laid charges in a downtown core robbery that took place last week.
A 29-year-old man of London has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
Police received a report from a business in the area of Dundas Street near Wellington Street early Friday afternoon.
The accused is expected in London court on Feb. 27.
