Crime

London, Ont. man charged in downtown core robbery

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 11:29 am
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police have laid charges in a downtown core robbery that took place last week.

A 29-year-old man of London has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

Police received a report from a business in the area of Dundas Street near Wellington Street early Friday afternoon.

The accused is expected in London court on Feb. 27.

