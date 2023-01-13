London, Ont. police seek suspect in robbery from downtown business

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect remains at large as police in London, Ont., investigate a robbery that took place early Friday afternoon in the downtown core.

At 12:50 p.m., police responded to a robbery at a business in the area of Dundas Street near Wellington Street.

According to police, no weapons were reportedly seen, but the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

The suspect is described as male, five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a blue medical mask.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the LPS street crimes unit.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).