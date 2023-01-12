Additional charges laid in armed robbery at east London, Ont. gold dealer: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Toronto man, charged alongside three others in connection with a violent armed robbery last week at an east London, Ont. gold dealer, is facing additional charges, police say.

The Jan. 5 robbery at London Gold Buyer left two people in serious but non-life threatening condition, and ended with a laundry list of charges against four young men from the Greater Toronto Area.

In an update on Thursday, police announced that two new counts had been laid against one of the accused, Dejan Stephen, 19, of Toronto, in addition to the 14 other counts laid against him last week.

The two new counts include altering/making a firearm automatic, and possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority, police said.

In their update, police released a photograph of a Glock handgun that was seized as part of the investigation, along with an extended 33-round magazine and 31 pieces of various 9 mm ammunition.

A handgun and ammunition seized as part of the investigation into an armed robbery at London Gold Buyer on Jan. 5, 2023.

Two people were injured in the daytime robbery, hospitalized in serious but non-life threatening condition.

One was hospitalized for a gunshot wound, the other for blunt force trauma, police said.

An update on their condition was not available on Thursday.

Three others — Tyreese Brown-Austin, 21, of North York, Jahqwan Bucknor, 20, of Toronto, and Dahlison Emile, 21, of Toronto — are charged in connection with the incident.

Police say the four were located in Woodstock following the incident, and are all charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said.

In addition to the two new counts, Stephen faces charges of pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and carelessly using a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.

He’s also charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and resisting arrest.

Tyreese Brown-Austin faces additional counts of pointing a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said Bucknor faces additional charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

No other updates have been released.

Bucknor, Emile, and Stephen appeared in court on Thursday, while Brown-Austin is set to appear on Friday, according to the London courthouse.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

London Gold Buyer has since resumed business, but says it will be closed on Saturdays temporarily.