Canada

Victoria community participates in 20th annual salmon transplant at Mt. Douglas Park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Dead salmon transplanted into creek'
Dead salmon transplanted into creek
The sight of rotting dead fish is one of the last places you may expect a social scene to gather but that's what's happening this weekend on Vancouver Island. And all for a very good cause. Volunteers spent the day tossing salmon carcasses back into a creek. Paul Johnson explains why.

Dozens of environmental enthusiasts partook in the 20th annual Douglas Creek Salmon Transplant on Vancouver Island.

The event saw participants of all ages help in transplanting more than 100 dead salmon carcasses into Douglas Creek at Mt. Douglas Park in Victoria on Saturday.

Community members of all ages took part, physically carrying dead salmon and placing them into the creek.

“This means so much to me. I can give back to the community and nature,” said Tia Greenwood, a participant.

“I’ve been doing this since I was very tiny.”

More than 100 people participated in the event, according to officials.
More than 100 people participated in the event, according to officials. Global News

The event was organized PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy. A society that has been working to protect and preserve the natural environment of Mt. Douglas Park since 1988.

“What we are doing is simulating what happens in nature,” said Darrell Wick, PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy’s president.

“When salmon spawn they die, and that’s a good thing because it provides nutrients for the creek and food for the surrounding area.”

The group said they got the dead salmon from the Goldstream Fish Hatchery.

Click to play video: 'Another record year for Bigg’s orcas, humpbacks in Salish Sea'
Another record year for Bigg’s orcas, humpbacks in Salish Sea

It’s the first salmon transplant the group has actively advertised to the public and Wick said it worked marvelously.

More than 125 people participated in the event.

“We are delighted. It’s surprising how many people don’t know there is an active salmon creek here,” Wick said.

Click to play video: '2022 drought causing major problems for Metro Vancouver salmon hatchery'
2022 drought causing major problems for Metro Vancouver salmon hatchery
