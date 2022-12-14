Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 6:50 pm
Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences off anyone looking to get out of the industry as it tries to protect dwindling salmon stocks. View image in full screen
Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences off anyone looking to get out of the industry as it tries to protect dwindling salmon stocks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences from those looking to get out of the declining industry as it tries to protect the fish that remain.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has earmarked $123 million for the voluntary retirement program and two future initiatives that will dispose of derelict vessels and allow Indigenous communal commercial licence holders to switch to another species.

The funding is part of a nearly $650-million Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative announced last year.

Read more: Two-year licence renewal for some fish farms as Ottawa reveals transition plan for B.C.

Jeff Grout, a salmon resource manager with Fisheries, says about 1,300 licences are eligible for the program, which will buy them at market rate and take them out of circulation.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Neil Davis, regional director of fisheries management, says there is no way to know how many licence holders will take the government up on its offer, but the goal is to end up with a “substantial reduction” in fleet size.

Fisheries and Oceans has said many salmon stocks are declining to “historic lows” due to the effects of climate change, habitat loss and other threats.

Click to play video: '2022 drought causing major problems for Metro Vancouver salmon hatchery'
2022 drought causing major problems for Metro Vancouver salmon hatchery
DFOSalmonFisheries and Oceans CanadaFish FarmsBC Salmoncommercial fishingpacific salmonFishing IndustrySalmon Farmssalmon industry
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers