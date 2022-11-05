Menu

Environment

B.C. researchers investigating impact of road salt on Pacific salmon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 5:15 pm
B.C. researchers are worried road salt is affecting local salmon. View image in full screen
B.C. researchers are worried road salt is affecting local salmon. UBC

B.C. university researchers and scientists are looking into the impact that road salt may be having on local Pacific salmon.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have teamed up with Simon Fraser University, British Columbia Institute of Technology and Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists to monitor salt levels in more than 20 streams around the Lower Mainland.

Read more: Recent rainfall helping B.C. salmon return to spawning grounds, expert says

“We know that Pacific salmon are in decline and we don’t know all the factors involved. Could too much salt in their streams be a cause?” questioned Chris Wood, a UBC professor.

“Even though adult salmon live in salt water, they grow up in fresh. When they’re ready for salt water, their whole body has to change to adapt.”

Wood continued, “There’s evidence that quite moderate salt levels at young ages have caused mortality and stunted growth.”

The research team will be measuring salt levels and review the data every two months.

Read more: Video shows hundreds of thousands of fish dead in dry B.C. creek bed

“While things like climate change are known causes of salmon decline, salt could also be a factor,” said Patricia Schulte, a UBC professor.

“We know road salt use in Canada is increasing at about 2.5 per cent per year. In Vancouver, the city has 3,000 tonnes of salt in its yards for winter maintenance on streets and sidewalks.”

Schulte said as snow and ice melt, salt from roads can run into streams and may be affecting salmon.

The five-year project will be funded by a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council grant and will specifically be looking at Chum and Coho salmon.

Woods said community members can do their part to help local salmon by using only a little amount of salt when salting driveways and sidewalks.

Recent deluge helping salmon to spawn
