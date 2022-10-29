Menu

Canada

Recent rainfall helping B.C. salmon return to spawning grounds, expert says

By Paul Johnson Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 8:12 pm
B.C. salmon were struggling to return to their spawning grounds but the recent rain is helping, according to an expert. View image in full screen
B.C. salmon were struggling to return to their spawning grounds but the recent rain is helping, according to an expert. Global News

Thousands of salmon were seen in a creek on Saturday in Port Coquitlam, an encouraging sign for returns, according to an expert.

There were so many spawning Coho below the hatchery at Noon’s Creek in Port Moody, many bystanders stopped to watch the salmon on the side of a trail.

Read more: The impact of drought conditions in B.C. can be seen with the state of spawning salmon right now

The record-breaking stretch of late summer weather and drought conditions had many worried about the state of local salmon runs, which have a biological clock that dictates when they leave the ocean to spawn.

“We were here just a few weeks ago and this area was completely dry and impassable for fish,” said Tracy Green, a Pacific Salmon Foundation spokesperson.

“We weren’t very hopeful that the salmon was going to have an opportunity to come back.”

A viral video from a few weeks ago showed thousands of dead fish after they went up streams that had gone dry.

Read more: Video shows hundreds of thousands of fish dead in dry B.C. creek bed

Now, with an influx of fall rain, the salmon are returning to their spawning grounds.

While experts say it’s too soon to tell how the drought affected the local returns, the picture so far is one of resilience.

“Salmon are back,” said Green. “That’s definitely a good (sign).”

Drought creates catastrophic conditions for spawning salmon
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

