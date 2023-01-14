Gang violence: Cariboo man deemed dangerous to community, B.C. RCMP warn

Send this page to someone via email

A man in B.C.’s Central Interior has been billed as being potentially dangerous to his community.

On Saturday, police in Williams Lake issued a public warning, saying people who know Lashway Merritt should not be in close proximity to him due to the man’s alleged criminal activity and high level of violence.

“The Williams Lake RCMP is issuing a public warning and identifying him in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

Police said Merritt is 29 years old and had recently been the victim of a shooting in 2022, which is believed to be gang-related.

“The Williams Lake RCMP believe that this individual may still be at risk to gang-related violence,” said Clark.

“This not only poses a risk to the individual but also anyone who associates with him or anyone who is in proximity to him.”

RCMP told Global News, “although we wouldn’t normally release the identity of a victim of crime, the fact that he was the victim of a shooting, at such a public event as the (Williams Lake) Stampede, reinforces the reason we have issued this public warning.”

Police in the Cariboo city say they’re continuing their efforts “to prevent gang-related violence through enforcement and suppression to send a clear message that gang-related violence will not be tolerated in Williams Lake.”

Police say anyone with information of violence or suspicious activity can report it by calling 911.

