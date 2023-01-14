Fatal fire in Woodstock, N.B., claims two lives: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fatal overnight fire in Woodstock, N.B. that left two people dead.

In a release, the Woodstock Police Force said officers responded to a call about a structure fire at a residence at 732 Main Street around 1:31 a.m. Saturday.

Members of the Woodstock Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

“While combing through the structure after the fire, the bodies of two persons were discovered,” the release said.

It said the police force is working with the coroner service, the fire marshal’s office, the fire department, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the Fredericton Police Force forensic identification section “in an effort to establish the source and cause of the fire, which has yet to be determined.”

“Officers will remain in the area throughout the next several days, conducting neighbourhood canvass for video and witnesses,” it said.

Police have not released more information about the victims.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire or who may have information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and follow traffic detours as first responders work on scene.