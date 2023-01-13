Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Stolen dog ‘Leo’ recovered by Abbotsford police, returned home

A precious family member has returned home thanks to police work done in Abbotsford, B.C.

“Leo” a yellow lab, was recently reported stolen from his home — a rural property in Abbotsford, police said.

“Through investigation, we determined that a prolific offender living in the area was likely involved in the theft,” said Sgt. Paul Walker

When officers attended the scene, they saw Leo and rescued him.

Dog rescued unhurt after getting trapped in Vancouver Canada Line tunnel

Story continues below advertisement

A scary experience for a dog and its owner had a happy ending, after the pup ended up on the tracks of TransLink’s Canada Line on Thursday afternoon.

The incident prompted TransLink to stop its trains, disrupting transit service for more than an hour.

Searchers finally located the golden retriever, scared but apparently unhurt, after about an hour and 20 minutes, according to police. Mosha was taken to a vet as a precaution.

Hopes high in B.C. as China lifts tourism rules

Zhengwen Hao says the phone for his Richmond, B.C., restaurant hasn’t stopped buzzing in recent days as relatives and friends in China make reservations as part of their plans to visit the province.

“They called me to book dinner and some even want to host wedding parties at my business,” says Hao, whose restaurant specializes in northern Chinese lamb dishes.

Hao and others in the B.C. hospitality industry are expecting a spike in tourism from China, after its government on Sunday lifted pandemic restrictions that had curtailed foreign travel for three years.

Ukrainian refugee turns childhood boat-building passion into career

Artem Vartanian and his family fled Ukraine last May. When Vartainian came to the Okanagan, he hoped to continue working on what he admires.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love all about sailing boats and marine style,” said Vartanian.

Vartanian has a marine education working as a navigator and part-time boat builder. When he was younger, he took up a pastime he still practices today.

Stolen totem pole with ‘important cultural significance’ returned to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation

A totem pole that was stolen from outside the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation band office last fall has been found and returned to its home.

Coquitlam RCMP received a tip last month that the distinctive red cedar structure with a carved owl on top had been left behind by a former tenant in a residential basement suite in Chilliwack, B.C. Mounties brought it back to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation on Monday.

“We would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP and the general public for their combined efforts in helping to locate and retrieve the stolen totem pole from the Nation,” said kʷikʷəƛ̓əm’s chief and council in a Tuesday news release.