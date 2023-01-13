Menu

Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in Brantford city centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:18 pm
Police say they are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Brantford's city centre on Jan. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say they are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Brantford's city centre on Jan. 12, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they are seeking witnesses and video camera footage to aid a pedestrian fatality in Brantford ’s city centre.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Icomm Drive near Water Street just after 6 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle in question remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been laid, so far.

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Brantford police.

