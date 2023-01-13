Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in Brantford city centre

Police say they are seeking witnesses and video camera footage to aid a pedestrian fatality in Brantford ’s city centre.
Investigators say a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Icomm Drive near Water Street just after 6 p.m.
A police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle in question remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No charges have been laid, so far.
Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Brantford police.
