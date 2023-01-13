Tractor trailer travels wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer was travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

In a tweet around 8:40 a.m., Peterborough County OPP said a section of the highway at County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township was closed after reports of the truck was travelling northbound in the divided highway’s southbound lanes.

OPP located the vehicle and closed the section of highway.

#PtboOPP officers have closed #Hwy115 at County Road 10 due to a tractor-trailer travelling northbound in the southbound lanes. No injuries were reported. Expect delays while the vehicle is removed. #PayAttention. @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/JoiXTcXay4 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 13, 2023

OPP said to expect delays while the vehicle was removed.

“The vehicle has been escorted off of the highway,” OPP said.

Police said the driver was charged with Highway Traffic Act offences. No details were provided.