Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Tractor trailer travels wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 9:46 am
A tractor trailer was travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Jan. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
A tractor trailer was travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Jan. 13, 2023. Peterborough County OPP

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer was travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

In a tweet around 8:40 a.m., Peterborough County OPP said a section of the highway at County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township was closed after reports of the truck was travelling northbound in the divided highway’s southbound lanes.

Read more: 1 dead after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering involving wrong-way driver: OPP

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

OPP located the vehicle and closed the section of highway.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Now

OPP said to expect delays while the vehicle was removed.

“The vehicle has been escorted off of the highway,” OPP said.

Police said the driver was charged with Highway Traffic Act offences. No details were provided.

Highway 115Cavan Monaghan TownshipHwy 115wrong wayPeterbrough County OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers