Hellebuyck makes 39 saves as Jets knock off Sabres 4-2

You just knew Connor Hellebuyck was going to bounce back.

After allowing six goals in a loss in Detroit Tuesday night, Hellebuyck turned aside 39 shots as the Winnipeg Jets got past the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night in Western New York.

His team gave him some early run support at the 6:35 mark of the first. After the Sabres iced the puck, the Jets won the faceoff and the puck made its way around to Dylan Samberg, who scored his second career goal through a screen to open the scoring.

It stayed a one-goal game well into the second period, thanks in large part due to the play of Hellebuyck. But right after a Sabres power play expired, Casey Mittelstadt found Victor Olofsson in the slot and the Swede made no mistake, evening the score.

Buffalo had been carrying the play to that point in the period but off another icing, the Jets again made the Sabres pay. Josh Morrissey beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a well-placed shot from the point to put Winnipeg back in front through 40 minutes.

That lead disappeared less than three minutes into the third. Olofsson made a great spinning pass to Tyson Jost, who beat Hellebuyck from point-blank range to tie the game.

This kicked off a long stretch of very entertaining play without a whistle as both sides got multiple scoring chances. Blake Wheeler had the best chance for Winnipeg but he was denied in close by Luukkonen while Hellebuyck had to make a number of great saves.

It all culminated with a Kyle Connor breakaway and the Jets’ sniper made no mistake, showing off his great hands by juking his way around the Sabres’ netminder to put Winnipeg ahead at the 7:19 mark.

Buffalo did all they could to try and find another equalizer but Hellebuyck would not be beaten again. Karson Kuhlman’s first as a Jet into an empty net sealed the deal with 43 seconds left.

Hellebuyck was named the first star of the game as he improves to 8-3 on the season following a loss or overtime loss while Connor’s goal was his 42nd career game-winning goal, building on the franchise record that he recently set. It’s also his eighth game-winner of the season, tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for most in the league.

The Jets will try to finish off the three-game road swing with a win Friday night in Pittsburgh. Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m. on 680 CJOB with the puck dropping just after 6 p.m.