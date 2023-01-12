Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired for 2nd time in pawn shop robbery in less than a month

Send this page to someone via email

Just three days after the Edmonton Police Service held a news conference about a gun being fired during a pawn shop robbery, the EPS’ robbery unit is investigating another such case.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they need help from Edmontonians so they can identify four suspects involved in the crime. Unlike the case police discussed earlier in the week, the victims in the latest robbery were not injured.

At about 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, four people wearing masks, gloves and carrying bags entered a pawn shop in the area of 92 Street and 34 Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance identifying four suspects that were involved in an armed robbery.

“Three customers and three employees were present at the time,” police said. “It was reported to police that one suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded everyone lay on the ground.

“As two store clerks tried running to the back employee area of the store, the gunman fired at them. The employees were not hit and were able to flee.”

Police said the third employee and the three customers were not able to get away as the suspects smashed a glass display case with jewelry inside before taking what they could and leaving the scene.

The EPS noted its investigators believe one or more of the suspects in the robbery may also have been involved in the robbery at Big C Pawn last month that saw two employees get shot.

“Due to the violent and reckless behaviour of these suspects, we are advising pawn shops and jewelry stores to be mindful of who they are allowing in their stores,” Det. Michael Walkom said.

“For the safety of all staff and patrons, it is highly recommended that customers are only allowed access after they have shown their faces and provided identification.”

The EPS has released surveillance video of the robbery in an attempt to see if someone can identify the suspects. Click here to view the video.

Anyone who has information about either robbery is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.