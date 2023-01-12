Police stress road safety ahead of wintry Friday the 13th in Port Dover, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Bikers planning to make the trek to Port Dover, Ont., this Friday the 13th are being asked by Ontario Provincial Police to put safety first in getting to and from the Lake Erie community.

For more than 40 years, the yearly, oftentimes twice yearly, event sees thousands of bikers descend on the unincorporated hamlet of nearly 8,000 every Friday the 13th.

Last year’s rally on May 13 drew more than 100,000 people, a notable increase from the 40,000 recorded during the previous year’s rally on Aug. 13.

With Friday’s forecast calling for cold and wintry weather, it remains to be seen how many bikers make the pilgrimage for this week’s rally, one of two on the 2023 calendar, with the other in October.

Environment Canada says it expects flurries in the Port Dover area Friday afternoon, with temperatures steady near -2 C, feeling as low as -9 with the wind chill.

The frigid temperatures and precipitation could mean slick driving conditions on rural roadways throughout Norfolk County, said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“If you’re travelling on two wheels, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings at all times, have your head in the swivel, do your checks and make sure you’re checking everywhere,” Sanchuk said.

“I can’t stress the importance of this because, unfortunately, at past Friday the 13ths, we’ve had serious collisions involving motorcyclists and motor vehicles.”

Several collisions were reported in Port Dover during last year’s rally, including one at Blueline Road and St. John’s Road which left a motorcyclist dead.

Norfolk County officials say that “unlike warm-weather events,” Friday’s rally will not see any road closures in place in the county.

“Although cold-weather events typically attract fewer numbers, visitors should be aware of increased traffic on the roads surrounding and in Port Dover,” county officials said in an online statement.

Sanchuk says there will be a police presence in Port Dover for the rally, and says police officials are also stressing that safety be a priority for other motorists.

“Some motorists may be shocked to see motorcyclists on the road tomorrow, especially if it’s snowing, so please double-check your blind spots, signal your turns, and when you’re coming up to intersections, make sure you check twice before proceeding,” he said.