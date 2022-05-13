Menu

Canada

Motorcycle collisions reported as riders head to Port Dover: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 2:02 pm
Motorcyclists arrive in Port Dover to mark Friday the 13th. View image in full screen
Motorcyclists arrive in Port Dover to mark Friday the 13th. Twitter / OPP_WR

Motorcycle collisions have been reported as riders head to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.

Ontario Provincial Police indicated that at least four collisions have occurred, three of which occurred in Port Dover.

All of the individuals in those incidents suffered minor injuries.

Haldimand OPP officers also reported a serious single-vehicle motorcycle crash that led to road closures.

Read more: ‘Large influx of visitors’ expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th event, say OPP

In that incident, the male rider had to be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading in the direction of Port Dover, but couldn’t directly confirm if that was his destination.

OPP have encouraged all drivers to be safe with thousands of people expected in Port Dover Friday.

“As motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Port Dover, there will be an increase in motorcycle traffic and the OPP is asking all drivers to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection,” Norfolk OPP Insp. Shawn Johnson said in a release earlier this week.

OPP said they are expecting a large number of people to descend on Port Dover with few restrictions brought by COVID-19, which limited participation for those not from the community over the past two years.

— With files from Don Mitchell

