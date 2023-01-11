Weyburn, Sask. local school employee accused of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at Weyburn, Sask.’s, Holy Family School Division has been accused of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

According to Weyburn police, a concerned parent reached out to the police, informing them of some inappropriate communication between a local school employee and one of their young children on social media.

Gwen Keith, director of education with the Holy Family School Division, said while they can’t currently name the school for confidential reasons, she confirmed the investigations are ongoing.

“We are working with the proper authorities and doing what is appropriate in our lane for investigation,” she said.

When we asked if the employee was still employed within the school division, she said that was personal information.

Keith wants to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident, and the kids remain safe within the school.

“I think the most important piece of all of this is that our children are safe. For those involved — we want to make sure that for those involved, their confidentiality is properly taken care of,” she said.

“There has been enough trauma in this matter as it stands.”

According to the police, the adult male has now been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault and will be in court on Feb. 28.

Deputy Police Chief Brent VanDeSype said social media predators are taking advantage of young children. He recommends that parents keep an eye on their social media accounts.

“Parents need to talk to their children, and they should look at their communications on social media,” he said.

“If they notice any changes in their behaviour such as their diet, or if they become more aggressive, parents should dig in and talk to their kids and find out why.”

If found guilty, the accused person could face up to 14 years in prison.

