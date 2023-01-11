Hamilton, Ont. police close part of Upper Paradise Road after crash sends 1 to hospital

See more sharing options

Hamilton, Ont., police closed off a section of Upper Paradise Road following a vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Collision investigators say one person was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area around Upper Paradise Road between Stone Church Road West and Skyview Drive.

Police are expected to provide an update at 6:00 p.m near the scene of the crash.

More to come…

