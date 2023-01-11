Menu

Traffic

Hamilton, Ont. police close part of Upper Paradise Road after crash sends 1 to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 5:21 pm
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigated a crash on the Mountain at Upper Paradise Road and Stone Chruch Road West Jan. 11, 2023. Global News

Hamilton, Ont., police closed off a section of Upper Paradise Road following a vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Collision investigators say one person was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area around Upper Paradise Road between Stone Church Road West and Skyview Drive.

Police are expected to provide an update at 6:00 p.m near the scene of the crash.

More to come…

