Crime

Escaped inmate who admitted to killing B.C. man gets life in prison

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of Metchosin murder victim speaks out at trial of two men accused'
Family of Metchosin murder victim speaks out at trial of two men accused
The daughters of a Vancouver Island man who was killed in his home are speaking out at the trial of the two prison escapees who are accused of the crime. Aaron McArthur has that, and the latest forensic testimony from the trial – Nov 18, 2022

Zachary Armitage has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the high-profile 2019 killing of Metchosin, B.C.’s Martin Payne.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder halfway through his trial, alongside co-accused James Lee Busch.

Busch was sentenced to the same amount of time in mid-December 2022.

Life imprisonment is the mandatory minimum for first- and second-degree murder in Canada.

Payne was murdered in his home on July 8, 2019, one day after Busch and Armitage escaped the minimum-security William Head Institution, about eight kilometres from Payne’s house. The pair skirted the oceanside facility’s fencing by walking along the shoreline at low tide, according to prosecutors.

Martin Payne was killed in his Metchosin, B.C. home on July 8, 2019. One of his killers, Zachary Armitage, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder late in 2022, while the other, James Lee Busch, was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Martin Payne was killed in his Metchosin, B.C., home on July 8, 2019. One of his killers, Zachary Armitage, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder late in 2022, while the other, James Lee Busch, was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 14, 2022. Submitted
Click to play video: 'Pair of escaped inmates charged in 2019 murder of Vancouver Island man'
Pair of escaped inmates charged in 2019 murder of Vancouver Island man

At the time of their escape, Busch was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault, while Armitage was serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

More to come.

