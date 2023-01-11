Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man wanted for manslaughter in death of child still at large, police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 11, 2023 2:14 pm
Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London, Ont. London Police Service/Handout

Months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police in London, Ont., say a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a child in 2021 remains at large.

On Wednesday, police issued another appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano of London, who is being sought on a charge of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Stillitano was charged by way of arrest warrant in late October following a 17-month investigation, launched into the death of a child the previous year.

Read more: Oct. 28, 2022: London, Ont. man charged after 17-month investigation into death of young child

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

Police responded to a home on Nelson Street around 1 p.m. on March 7, 2021, for a report of an unresponsive child in need of medical attention.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a statement at the time, police said “life-saving efforts were initiated, however, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Few other details have been provided about the initial investigation, but police said the child and Stillitano were known to each other and that the incident was not random.

How they were known to each other has not been made public to protect the child’s identity.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Stillitano’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘It’s a total new beginning’: Family of Angela McKenzie navigate life after innocent mom of 5 died in crash'
‘It’s a total new beginning’: Family of Angela McKenzie navigate life after innocent mom of 5 died in crash
LondonLondon PoliceLondon OntarioManslaughterLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeWanted ManArrest WarrantCriminal Negligence Causing Deathdeath of childGuiseppe Joseph Stillitano
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers