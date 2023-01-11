London, Ont. man wanted for manslaughter in death of child still at large, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police in London, Ont., say a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a child in 2021 remains at large.

On Wednesday, police issued another appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano of London, who is being sought on a charge of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Stillitano was charged by way of arrest warrant in late October following a 17-month investigation, launched into the death of a child the previous year.

Police responded to a home on Nelson Street around 1 p.m. on March 7, 2021, for a report of an unresponsive child in need of medical attention.

In a statement at the time, police said “life-saving efforts were initiated, however, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Few other details have been provided about the initial investigation, but police said the child and Stillitano were known to each other and that the incident was not random.

How they were known to each other has not been made public to protect the child’s identity.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Stillitano’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.