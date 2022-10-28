London, Ont. man charged after 17-month investigation into death of young child

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man has been charged with manslaughter following a 17-month-long investigation into the death of a young child.

On March 7, 2021, emergency crews were called to an address on Nelson Street about an “unresponsive child in need of medical attention.” Police said life-saving efforts were attempted, but the child was later pronounced dead on the scene.

To protect the identity of child, police said no additional identifying information will be provided.

The major crime section, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, investigated the death but have not been able to locate the accused.

Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Investigators say the victim and the accused were known to each other and that “this was not a random incident.”

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).