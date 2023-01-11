Menu

Crime

Loaded handgun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 1:38 pm
Peterborough police seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop early Wednesday. Peterborough Police Service

Two men from Toronto face weapon and drug charges following a routine traffic stop by police in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after 1 a.m. an officer on general patrol noticed a vehicle travelling without headlights on that had failed to signal at a turn in the area of London and Water streets.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested for armed robbery after knife brandished, police say

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which they noticed drugs in the vehicle. A driver and passenger were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle located a loaded handgun, 12 grams of cocaine, more than two dozen oxycodone pills, 63 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and under $5,000 in cash.

Two 20-year-old men from Toronto were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and seven other firearm-related charges.

One of the men (from North York) was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving with a handheld communication device, driving without proper headlights, failure to signal for a turn, making an improper left turn, failure to surrender a driver’s licence, failure to have an insurance card and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Both accused were held in custody and will appear in court later Wednesday in Peterborough, police said.

