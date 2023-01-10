Person found dead in house fire in Devon, Alta.

See more sharing options

RCMP are investigating after a person was found deceased in a house fire on Brazeau Drive in Devon, Alta., on Tuesday.

The fire was reported to police at 1:20 p.m.

“After the fire was extinguished, emergency responders located a deceased person inside the home,” Devon RCMP said in a news release.

“The deceased has been transported to the office of the chief medical examiner, who will work in determining identity and cause of death.”

RCMP are working with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

Officers said there is currently no evidence to suggest the fire is suspicious.

Devon is about 40 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.