Person found dead in house fire in Devon, Alta.

RCMP are investigating after a person was found deceased in a house fire on Brazeau Drive in Devon, Alta., on Tuesday.
The fire was reported to police at 1:20 p.m.
“After the fire was extinguished, emergency responders located a deceased person inside the home,” Devon RCMP said in a news release.
“The deceased has been transported to the office of the chief medical examiner, who will work in determining identity and cause of death.”
RCMP are working with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.
Officers said there is currently no evidence to suggest the fire is suspicious.
Devon is about 40 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
