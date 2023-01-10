Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Person found dead in house fire in Devon, Alta.

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 6:35 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Alberta say a 19-year-old female pedestrian died after she was hit by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Banff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Alberta say a 19-year-old female pedestrian died after she was hit by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Banff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

RCMP are investigating after a person was found deceased in a house fire on Brazeau Drive in Devon, Alta., on Tuesday.

The fire was reported to police at 1:20 p.m.

“After the fire was extinguished, emergency responders located a deceased person inside the home,” Devon RCMP said in a news release.

“The deceased has been transported to the office of the chief medical examiner, who will work in determining identity and cause of death.”

Trending Now

Read more: RCMP investigate possible connection between house fire and shooting in Alberta town

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

RCMP are working with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

Officers said there is currently no evidence to suggest the fire is suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

Devon is about 40 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Alberta RCMPHouse Firealberta fireDevonFire InvestigatorAlberta house fireDevon RCMPDevon house firebody in firedevon fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers