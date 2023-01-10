SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
630 CHED Afternoons
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vincent Desharnais poised to make debut with Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 10, 2023 7:12 pm

Defenceman Vincent Desharnais could make his long-awaited NHL debut Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s been crazy. Being able to tell my parents was such a great moment,” said Desharnais after Tuesday’s practice in Anaheim. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life.”

Desharnais was called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Sunday.

He’s 26 and has taken the long road to the NHL. He was drafted in the seventh round, 183rd overall in 2016. He played in the NCAA before turning pro in 2019. Desharnais admits he heard a lot of people tell him he’d never make it.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall 6-3 in L.A.

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

“A lot of people said: ‘You’re too tall, you’re not quick enough, you’re too slow,'” chuckled Desharnais, who is 6’6″, 215 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s a big body that moves fairly well. He makes a good first pass,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, who also coached Desharnais in the minors.

“He has some poise. He’s not afraid. He plays hard. He’s a very good penalty killer.”

Desharnais might have been in the NHL a bit sooner but he was injured in training camp and didn’t get into a game until December.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall in overtime to Colorado Avalanche

Read next: Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s foothills and no one knows why

“It was tough. All summer I worked very hard. I was fortunate enough to sign my first NHL contract after three years on an AHL deal. I wanted to prove to the management that they were right,” he said.

Jack Campbell will start in goal against Anaheim on Wednesday and in San Jose on Friday. Stuart Skinner has returned to Edmonton to be his wife for the birth of their child. Goalie Calvin Pickard has been recalled from the Condors.

 

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton Oilersanaheim ducksJay WoodcroftJack Campbellvincent desharnais
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers