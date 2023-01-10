Vincent Desharnais poised to make debut with Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Defenceman Vincent Desharnais could make his long-awaited NHL debut Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s been crazy. Being able to tell my parents was such a great moment,” said Desharnais after Tuesday’s practice in Anaheim. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life.”

Desharnais was called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Sunday.

He’s 26 and has taken the long road to the NHL. He was drafted in the seventh round, 183rd overall in 2016. He played in the NCAA before turning pro in 2019. Desharnais admits he heard a lot of people tell him he’d never make it.

“A lot of people said: ‘You’re too tall, you’re not quick enough, you’re too slow,'” chuckled Desharnais, who is 6’6″, 215 pounds.

“He’s a big body that moves fairly well. He makes a good first pass,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, who also coached Desharnais in the minors.

“He has some poise. He’s not afraid. He plays hard. He’s a very good penalty killer.”

Desharnais might have been in the NHL a bit sooner but he was injured in training camp and didn’t get into a game until December.

“It was tough. All summer I worked very hard. I was fortunate enough to sign my first NHL contract after three years on an AHL deal. I wanted to prove to the management that they were right,” he said.

Jack Campbell will start in goal against Anaheim on Wednesday and in San Jose on Friday. Stuart Skinner has returned to Edmonton to be his wife for the birth of their child. Goalie Calvin Pickard has been recalled from the Condors.