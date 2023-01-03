4-goal 2nd period lifts Seattle Kraken past Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers‘ struggles on home ice continued Tuesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

In their last five home games, the Oilers are 0-4-1. They’re 9-11-1 at Rogers Place this season.

The Oilers’ top-ranked power play gave Edmonton the lead with 7:13 left in the first. The puck went through the crease to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who flicked home his 19th goal of the season from a sharp angle.

Daniel Sprong had a breakaway for the Kraken but was turned aside by Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Connor McDavid turned on the jets down the right wing and beat Seattle netminder Martin Jones 48 seconds into the second to make it 2-0.

Seattle came back with two goals 31 seconds apart. Matty Beniers batted the puck in on a power play.

Then, with a delayed penalty coming to Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak, Jaden Schwartz tucked puck past Skinner.

Yanni Gourde put the Kraken in front with a quick shot from the slot, and later, Jared McCann made it 4-2 with 4:12 left in the second.

Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell after allowing four goals on 20 shots.

The Oilers briefly celebrated a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl early in the third, but the Kraken successfully challenged the play for offside.

Edmonton forward Dylan Holloway was slapped with a double-minor for high-sticking, but the Oilers stayed alive by killing it off.

Campbell was pulled for an extra attacker with 3:40 left. Seattle’s Alex Wennberg scored an empty-netter with 2:31 left.

View image in full screen Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers (20-17-2) will host the New York Islanders on Thursday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 7 p.m.

