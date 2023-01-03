Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4-goal 2nd period lifts Seattle Kraken past Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 3, 2023 11:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers‘ struggles on home ice continued Tuesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

In their last five home games, the Oilers are 0-4-1. They’re 9-11-1 at Rogers Place this season.

The Oilers’ top-ranked power play gave Edmonton the lead with 7:13 left in the first. The puck went through the crease to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who flicked home his 19th goal of the season from a sharp angle.

Daniel Sprong had a breakaway for the Kraken but was turned aside by Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Read more: Connor Hellebuyck holds off Edmonton Oilers in 2-1 Winnipeg win

Connor McDavid turned on the jets down the right wing and beat Seattle netminder Martin Jones 48 seconds into the second to make it 2-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Seattle came back with two goals 31 seconds apart. Matty Beniers batted the puck in on a power play.

Then, with a delayed penalty coming to Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak, Jaden Schwartz tucked puck past Skinner.

Yanni Gourde put the Kraken in front with a quick shot from the slot, and later, Jared McCann made it 4-2 with 4:12 left in the second.

Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell after allowing four goals on 20 shots.

Read more: Connor McDavid has 5 points as Edmonton Oilers crush Kraken

The Oilers briefly celebrated a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl early in the third, but the Kraken successfully challenged the play for offside.

Edmonton forward Dylan Holloway was slapped with a double-minor for high-sticking, but the Oilers stayed alive by killing it off.

Campbell was pulled for an extra attacker with 3:40 left. Seattle’s Alex Wennberg scored an empty-netter with 2:31 left.

Oilers lose at home again View image in full screen
Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers (20-17-2) will host the New York Islanders on Thursday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers standing with Ukraine through hockey'
Edmonton Oilers standing with Ukraine through hockey

 

Related News
NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidRogers PlaceNHL HockeyRyan Nugent-HopkinsJay WoodcroftSeattle KrakenStuart SkinnerJack Campbell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers