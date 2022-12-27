Stuart Skinner holds off Flames in Edmonton Oilers 2-1 win

Send this page to someone via email

Stuart Skinner made 46 saves as the Edmonton Oilers pulled out a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames Tuesday night.

The Flames outshot the Oilers 47-22. In three appearances against Calgary this season, Skinner has stopped 117 of 120 shots.

Skinner chalked up his performance against Calgary to fate.

“It’s not about performance, it’s about trying to get the win. So, just trying to give my team the best chance to win.”

After a scoreless first period, the Flames went ahead early in the second. They pinned the Oilers in their own end after an icing with Mikael Backlund finally banging the puck past Skinner. The Oilers replied less than four minutes later when Tyson Barrie’s point shot eluded a screened Jacob Marstrom. It was Barrie’s 100th career goal.

With Andrew Mangiapane serving a holding penalty in the third, Connor McDavid fired a wrister off the post and in for his 31st, extending his point streak to 16 games.

The Flames had extreme pressure on the Oilers for the majority of the third, posting 24 shots on goal. Skinner stopped them all and got some help when Backlund hit the post with five seconds left.

“I was thanking the post after that one. I should have kissed the post after,” Skinner said.

“Big. Calm. Solid”, those three words head coach Jay Woodcroft used to describe his goalie.

“We don’t win the game unless Stuart turns in the effort he did. For a young man to have his level of focus to come out of the Christmas break is impressive,” Woodcroft said.

The Oilers, 19-15-2, will play in Seattle Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).