Edmonton Oilers sign goalie Stuart Skinner to 3-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension.
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.
Trending Now
-
Vaughan condo where mass shooting happened was involved in tenant dispute
-
6 dead, including 73-year-old suspect, after shooting at Vaughan condo building
Trending Now
Read more: Stuart Skinner strong as Edmonton Oilers beat St. Louis Blues 3-1
Read More
He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage.
Comments