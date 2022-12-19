SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign goalie Stuart Skinner to 3-year contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner'
One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner
WATCH: The Oilers selected an Edmonton-born player on draft day this year; an impressive goaltender who played with the Lethbridge Hurricanes last season. Kevin Karius sat down to talk to Stuart Skinner about the big milestone – Jun 28, 2017

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Stuart Skinner strong as Edmonton Oilers beat St. Louis Blues 3-1

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage.

NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton Oilersedmonton hockeyGoalieStuart SkinnerGoaltenderOilers goalie
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers