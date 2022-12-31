Connor McDavid has 5 points as Edmonton Oilers crush Kraken

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Seattle Kraken 7-2 Friday night.

McDavid has a 17-game point streak, tying a career high. He has 37 points during the streak.

The Oilers jumped all over the Kraken, scoring three times in a span of 1:10 before the game was four minutes old.

Zach Hyman tapped in a power-play feed from McDavid. Klim Kostin put a backhand under the crossbar and in. Darnell Nurse beat Philipp Grubauer blocker side, chasing the Seattle goalie from the game after allowing three goals on five shots. Jesse Puljujarvi beat new keeper Martin Jones at the halfway point of the first to make it 4-0.

Early in the second, rookie Dylan Holloway engaged in his first NHL fight with Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn.

Daniel Sprong put Seattle on the board not long after.

Kostin replied with a deflection of a Nurse point shot, then Hyman scored again on the power play.

Brandon Tanev got one back for the Kraken. It was 6-2 Oilers after two.

In the third, McDavid beat Jones five-hole for his 32nd.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner earned the win with 36 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins racked up four assists.

The Oilers (20-15-2) will host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.