Edmonton Oilers score 3 goals in 3rd to win 6-3 over Stars in Dallas

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars Wednesday night.

The teams traded goals 1:06 apart in the first. Stars forward Roope Hintz beat Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner with a one-timer on a three-on-two.

The Oilers responded when Klim Kostin set up Janmark for a tap-in.

Wyatt Johnston broke in down the right side and beat Skinner top corner to put the Stars up 2-1 just 27 seconds into the second.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman punched in his 15th on the power play less than three minutes later.

The Oilers grabbed their first lead of the night when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ sharp-angle wrister ticked Ryan Suter’s stick and eluded Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.

Tyler Seguin’s power-play deflection made it 3-3 late in the second.

With 8:14 left in the third, Dallas defenceman Miro Heiskanen turned the puck over to Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl, who fed Warren Foegele for a blast that beat Oettinger.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid buried his 29th on a two-on-one with 3:43 remaining. Janmark added an empty-netter not long after.

View image in full screen Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, left, stands by the net as Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, left rear, Evan Bouchard, centre rear, and Klim Kostin celebrate a score by Nugent-Hopkins in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists. Skinner made 25 saves.

The Oilers (18-14-2) will host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 7 p.m.

