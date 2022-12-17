SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers stymied by Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 17, 2022 7:00 pm

Lukas Dostal made 46 saves as the Anaheim Ducks stunned the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oilers outshot the Ducks 49-17, including 23-2 in the third period.

The Oilers went ahead five minutes into the game when Darnell Nurse drifted a long shot past Lukas Dostal for his fifth of the season. Anaheim scored twice in the final six minutes of the period. Mason McTavish set up a wide-open Sam Carrick for a tap in. On the power play, Cam Fowler fired a point shot past Stuart Skinner.

Read more: St. Louis Blues knock off Edmonton Oilers in a shootout Thursday night

In the second, Evan Bouchard turned the puck over to Ryan Strome at the Ducks blue line. Strome went in along and beat Skinner glove-side to make it 3-1 Ducks. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pushed in a pinballing puck on the power play to pull the Oilers within one in the last minute of the session.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Zach Hyman’s hat trick leads Edmonton Oilers to 6-3 win over Nashville Predators

Connor McDavid buried his 28th on a two-man advantage to pull the Oilers even two minutes into the third. The Ducks waddled back in front four minutes later when John Klingberg whizzed a shot from the right wing boards over Skinner’s right shoulder.

The Oilers went on the power play with 3:43 left when Trevor Zegras was nabbed for tripping Tyson Barrie. McDavid hit the post on a one-timer, and the puck hit the post on the resulting rebound as well.

The Oilers, 17-14-1, will play in Nashville on Monday (Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

NHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidRogers Placeanaheim ducksedmonton hockeyOil City
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

