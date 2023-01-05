Menu

Canada

Edmonton Oilers beat New York Islanders for long-awaited home-ice win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 5, 2023 11:50 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers snapped a five-game winless skid on home ice with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Their last home win was on Dec. 9.

The Oilers blitzed the Islanders with 18 shots on goal in the first period. They finally solved goaltender Ilya Sorokin on the power play when Leon Draisaitl fired home his 22nd goal of the season.

Late in the first, Kailer Yamamoto broke down the right wing while shorthanded and slid a shot under Sorokin for his third. Connor McDavid earned his 500th career assist on the play.

The Islanders responded with a goal from Mathew Barzal five minutes into the second. Dylan Holloway’s long shot made it 3-1 Edmonton, then Oilers forward Zach Hyman went to the backhand on the breakaway for his 18th.

Oilers beat Islanders View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Brett Kulak (27), Zach Hyman (18) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Cal Clutterbuck pulled the Islanders back in it with a deflection in the final minute of the second.

The third period was scoreless.

Oilers netminder Jack Campbell made 20 saves for the win. Sorokin finished with 34 saves.

The Oilers (21-17-2) will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.

