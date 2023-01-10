Huskies share love of hockey with blind youth in Saskatoon

For a few hours on Tuesday, ‘disability’ was only a word for kids like six-year-old Emma Crosson, putting on skates for the first time in her life.

“I’ve been skating on my own without holding on,” she said.

Emma is one of a few dozen visually impaired youth who got the chance to experience hockey at Merlis Belsher Place. as part of a learn-to-skate program put on by Canadian Blind Hockey and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

“Just the confidence in her that came out when she first got onto the ice to now shooting the puck, it’s a whole different kid,” Emma’s mom Mercedes Crosson said.

“We’ve never done any of these programs before to be with other kids similar in age to her that are blind and visually-impaired that are just like her. She feels included,” she added.

Huskies head coach Brandin Cote said, “When you can do some things like this it’s uplifting and it gives everyone some perspective on how precious life is and the challenges that people face.”

He said that hockey is for everyone and kids that are blind or partially blind experience it in a different way, which makes it a learning experience for him, adding that the big picture is to potentially start up a blind hockey league.

Huskies forwards Cael Zimmerman and Aiden Bulych volunteered as guides, providing the hockey newcomers a trusted partner to skate with.

“I think getting more diversity in this sport. Stuff like this blind hockey is amazing. I’ve been smiling every minute I’ve been out here, it’s just so much fun to be part of this,” Zimmerman said.

“We got a couple of them shooting on the net here and wow, I’ve seen some shots. We might have to get them in the lineup here,” he added.

“To come out here and we’re having fun, that’s what it’s all about, what it should be about. That’s why we play. Being able to be a part of this, it’s absolutely amazing,” Zimmerman said.

A competitive outlet might not be too far off as Canadian Blind Hockey is using Tuesday’s session as a launching pad to start a new permanent program in Saskatoon.

Luca DeMontis, Canadian Blind Hockey program director, said, “We’re dedicated to not only helping these kids get on the ice today, but tomorrow and so on down the road.”

“We’re dedicated to bringing a program here to Saskatoon. We have 14 programs across the country, so with our dedication we’re really looking forward to bringing a 15th here,” he added.

“You can’t describe it; you gotta be here to experience it. It is so important. Get on the ice and let these children play our nation’s game,” DeMontis said.

He added that this is the stepping stone towards being able to host the program here.