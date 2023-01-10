Waterloo, Ont. police make arrest in connection with Kitchener assault case

See more sharing options

A 70-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to an area on Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue in the Victoria Hills neighbourhood on Dec. 5 around 3:50 p.m.

They say someone sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent attack outside a store.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators were looking for a tall male with a large build and black, greying hair after a photo was circulated by police.

On Tuesday, investigators located the man and made an arrest.