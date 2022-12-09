Pics released of man wanted in connection with recent assault in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak to as they investigate an assault at a plaza in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener earlier this week.
According to police, a man was walking outside of a store on Monday shortly before 4 p.m., near Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue, when he was assaulted by a stranger.
They say the victim was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack.
Police described the suspect being a tall male in his 50s, with a large build and black, graying hair. He was said to be wearing a dark jacket and took off on a bicycle.
Anyone who has information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
