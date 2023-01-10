Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poilievre mum on Tory MP’s ‘illegal refugees’ comment, calls for Roxham Road closure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing'
Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing
WACH: The Quebec government is calling on Ottawa to close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the United States. Quebec's immigration minister says there have been a record number of illegal crossings since it reopened last November. And as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the premier says the province can't afford to keep offering services to those who enter illegally – May 11, 2022

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the closure of the Roxham Road irregular border crossing but side-stepping questions about a Tory MP denying help to a family who used it to enter the country.

Poilievre told reporters Tuesday he is in favour of legal immigration but can understand the desperation that leads migrants to cross into Canada through the unofficial entry point south of Montreal.

Read more: Quebec’s social services under increased pressure by influx of asylum seekers

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

Thousands of asylum-seekers have entered the country between official ports of entry in recent years and then made refugee claims once in Canada.

Those who come from the United States via official crossings can be turned away under Canada’s Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., on the basis that claimants have access to fair asylum processes south of the border.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man who died near Quebec migrant crossing had been trying to enter U.S., police say

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

Radio-Canada reported last month that Quebec Conservative MP Richard Martel recently refused to help a family that was facing deportation after having entered Canada through Roxham Road in 2018, calling them “illegal refugees.”

Poilievre did not directly answer when asked about Martel’s comments Tuesday, but said the Liberal government should renegotiate the Canada-U.S. agreement “in order to close Roxham Road.”

Read more: Closing Roxham Road border crossing will not stop arrival of asylum seekers: Trudeau

Read next: MLA warned of legal action over social media post on N.S. woman’s hospital death

ImmigrationRefugeesAsylum-seekersSafe Third Country AgreementRoxham Roadirregular border crossingRichard MartelRoxham Road border crossing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers