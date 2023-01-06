Menu

Cannabis

Man who died near Quebec migrant crossing had been trying to enter U.S., police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2023 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing'
Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing
WATCH: The Quebec government is calling on Ottawa to close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the United States. Quebec's immigration minister says there have been a record number of illegal crossings since it reopened last November. And as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the premier says the province can't afford to keep offering services to those who enter illegally – May 11, 2022

Quebec provincial police say the man whose body was found near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal had been trying to enter the United States.

The body of Fritznel Richard was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., near Roxham Road.

Read more: Man’s body found near Roxham Road unofficial border crossing in Quebec

While the rural road is a popular crossing point for asylum seekers coming to Canada, the Surete du Quebec said today that Richard, 44, was from Montreal and had been trying to join a family member in the United States.

Provincial police say they launched a search for Richard on Dec. 27 but cancelled the notice two days later because they believed he had crossed the border.

Read more: Migrant deaths at Canada-U.S. border ‘warning shot’ of more to come: expert

Police say the 44-year-old’s body bore no marks of violence and that he likely died of hypothermia.

A coroner’s investigation is expected to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the death.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

