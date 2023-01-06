Man who died near Quebec migrant crossing had been trying to enter U.S., police say

Quebec provincial police say the man whose body was found near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal had been trying to enter the United States.
The body of Fritznel Richard was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., near Roxham Road.
While the rural road is a popular crossing point for asylum seekers coming to Canada, the Surete du Quebec said today that Richard, 44, was from Montreal and had been trying to join a family member in the United States.
Provincial police say they launched a search for Richard on Dec. 27 but cancelled the notice two days later because they believed he had crossed the border.
Police say the 44-year-old’s body bore no marks of violence and that he likely died of hypothermia.
A coroner’s investigation is expected to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the death.
