Canada

Quebec’s social services under increased pressure by influx of asylum seekers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2023 1:42 pm
The Quebec government is calling on Ottawa to close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the United States. Quebec's immigration minister says there have been a record number of illegal crossings since it reopened last November. And as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the premier says the province can't afford to keep offering services to those who enter illegally – May 11, 2022

The influx of asylum seekers to Quebec is putting pressure on the province’s social services network, with homeless shelters in Montreal bearing the brunt.

France Labelle, with a youth homeless shelter in downtown Montreal, says a rising number of requests for beds is coming from asylum seekers, who she says compose about 10 per cent of her clientele.

Read more: ‘This is really the end’: Asylum seekers in Canada struggle with suicidal thoughts

Sam Watts, head of homeless shelters with the Welcome Hall Mission, says that homelessness in the asylum seeker population in Montreal is a relatively new phenomenon.

The federal government says that between January and November 2022, 45,250 asylum seekers arrived in Quebec, compared to 7,290 people for all of 2021.

Quebec Premier François Legault said last month that the province needed help from Ottawa to house, educate and integrate the rising number of asylum seekers in the province.

Labelle says shelters and other parts of Montreal’s social services network need appropriate resources to accommodate the increasing demand from would-be refugees.

ImmigrationAsylum-seekersRefugeeMontreal homelessQuebec immigrationRoxham RoadQuebec asylum seekersMontreal sheltersQuebec social servicesMontreal Unhoused
